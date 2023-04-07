'Family Doctor' concept provides healthcare at doorstep: Gummanur

Kurnool: Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram said that under the 'Family Doctor' concept, the people will get quality treatment at their doorstep.

The Minister along with District Collector P Koteshwara Rao inaugurated the 104 ambulance service (family physician system) from P Kota Konda village in Devanakonda mandal of Alur constituency on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has officially started the 'Family Doctor' system at Lingam Guntla village in Chilakaluripet mandal in Palnadu district.

The CM with a novel aim to extend quality treatment to the people of state at their doorsteps, has introduced the family doctor system.

He said the bedridden patients now need not go to hospital instead they would be treated at their doorstep. Now, every mandal would have two Primary Health Care (PHC) centres with two doctors. Of the two doctors, one would stay in the PHC and the other would discharge responsibilities in the 104 ambulance. He would visit the allocated villages to extend medication. The CM was giving a big boost to Aarogyasri, hospital developments and family doctors programmes.

District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said the people can now get treatment at their doorstep with the family doctor system.

He said the chronic patients, BP, Sugar, heart related diseases and cancer patients would be given quality treatment. Around 41 (104) ambulances would visit 25 mandals in the district once in every 15 days and conduct health related tests. Besides conducting the medical tests, the patients would also be given necessary medicines.

He ordered the doctors to identify the ill patients, pregnant women and students in the villages and conduct necessary medical tests.

After starting the new 104 family doctor ambulance, the Minister and collector inspected the facilities in the ambulance.

Later the women and child welfare department officials have conducted 'Srimantam' to the pregnant women.

The Minister and collector also blessed the pregnant women. In a similar manner, the 104 ambulance services were also started at various mandals in Nandyal district.

Medical department officials, doctors, medical staff and villagers participated in the programme.