Family doctor concept to be implemented from Oct 15

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that the family doctor concept will be implemented from October 15. He held a review meeting on the implementation of the concept at RDO office here on Saturday,which was attended by ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, APMSIDC chairman Dr B Chandra Sekhar Reddy and other public representatives.

Narayana Swamy said that the concept should be implemented in a foolproof manner. Under the scheme, doctors would have to reach out to every poor family and take care of their health issues. It would be especially useful in rural areas and doctors should work sincerely to provide services under the concept.

He added that about 435 YSR Village Health centres are being set up in the district out of which the construction of 385 centres is going on. Doctors should visit every village at least twice in a month and visit every family. During the 'Gadapa Gadapaku mana Prabhutvam' programme it was observed that many families could not get medical services due to poverty and other problems. Doctors should stand by them and do the needful.

ZP Chairman Srinivasulu said that Lions Club has come forward to provide 100 dialysis centres in the combined Chittoor district. If they were provided 50 cents of land, they can provide dialysis services free of cost to 36 patients daily. MP Gurumoorthy said that the family doctor concept is being implemented in AP only.

MLAs V Varaprasad and K Adimulam, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, 104 vehicle special officer Dr C Hanumantha Rao, DPM Srinivasa Rao, DIO Dr Santha Kumari, Dy DM&HO Dr Sudha Rani, NCD programme officer Harshavardhan and others attended the meeting.