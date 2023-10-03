Live
- Following are foreign exchange rates on october-03-2023
- Asian Games: Atanu, Dhiraj lose in shoot-offs in recurve archery quarterfinals
- Live Update: PM Modi to arrive soon to Nizamabad
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 12 for Rs 32,999
- Close shave for passengers as bus hangs on bridge over Mahanadi
- Nara Lokesh's CID inquiry in IRR case postponed to October 10
- New Zealand academics call for single gender hospital rooms
- Australian states remain on high alert due to bushfires
- UP issues guidelines for production, sale of biodiesel
- Significant 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR, Nepal Epicenter: Oct 3, 2023
Family members met Chandrababu Naidu
TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani, and TDP Politburo member Nimmakayala Chinarajappa met him in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison as part of Mulakat on Tuesday morning. It is reported that they spoke to Chandrababu about the Satyameva Jayate Deeksha organized by the party across the state and in Delhi. They explained to Babu that there was a good response to this initiative not only across the state but also nationally.
Chandrababu seems to have discussed with Rajappa about bringing the government's anti-people policies and dictatorial tendencies to the people more efficiently. They chatted with Chandrababu Naidu for 30 minutes. Chandrababu gave instructions on taking the movement forward.
