Live
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
- Doctors remove cricket ball-sized hairball from 8-year-old’s stomach
- Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies
Just In
‘Farm Mechanisation’ mela attracts farmers
Rajamahendravaram: The Agricultural Research Station (ARS) Ragole on Thursday organised a Farm Mechanisation Mela, which attracted a remarkable...
Rajamahendravaram: The Agricultural Research Station (ARS) Ragole on Thursday organised a Farm Mechanisation Mela, which attracted a remarkable turnout of over 2,000 farmers, university staff, and local leaders.
The event was graced by Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar, Narasannapeta MLA Baggu Ramana Murthy, Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar, ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Sarada Jaya Lakshmi, and Coromandel International Ltd Vice-President GV Subba Reddy.
The mega mela was held at the ARS Ragole premises and served as an important platform to showcase the latest advancements in agricultural technology. Attendees were introduced to modern tools like agricultural drones, threshers, harvesters, and other essential farm machinery. GV Subba Reddy of Coromandel International Ltd spoke about the drone services provided by Coromandel and highlighted the “Drone Didis” initiative, where drones are distributed to empower women in farming.
University staff from various agricultural institutions across the state played a key role in the event by sharing their research findings and best practices.