‘Farm Mechanisation’ mela attracts farmers

Rajamahendravaram: The Agricultural Research Station (ARS) Ragole on Thursday organised a Farm Mechanisation Mela, which attracted a remarkable turnout of over 2,000 farmers, university staff, and local leaders.

The event was graced by Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar, Narasannapeta MLA Baggu Ramana Murthy, Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar, ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Sarada Jaya Lakshmi, and Coromandel International Ltd Vice-President GV Subba Reddy.

The mega mela was held at the ARS Ragole premises and served as an important platform to showcase the latest advancements in agricultural technology. Attendees were introduced to modern tools like agricultural drones, threshers, harvesters, and other essential farm machinery. GV Subba Reddy of Coromandel International Ltd spoke about the drone services provided by Coromandel and highlighted the “Drone Didis” initiative, where drones are distributed to empower women in farming.

University staff from various agricultural institutions across the state played a key role in the event by sharing their research findings and best practices.