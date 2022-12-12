Farmer finds ancient gold coins in Koyyalagudem

Koyyalagudem: The Archaeology department officials have seized 18 British India Madras Presidency coins, which were found by a farmer while digging ground in Eduvadalapalem village, Koyyalagudem mandal of Eluru district.

A farmer, Manukonda Satyanarayana of Eduvadalapalem village found a small earthen pot with 18 ancient gold coins in it while digging the ground and handed it over to Koyyalagudem MRO P Nagamani.

Archaeology and Museums Department, Kakinada, Assistant Director K Timmaraju said that he came to about the 18 ancient gold coins through newspapers and TV channels and the revenue officials didn't inform him about this. He said the coins are from British India, Madras Presidency era and date back to the time period of 1740 -1807 century. It has a three–quarter length figure of Lord Venkateswara Swamy standing and flanked by his two Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi. Each gold coin weighs 4.46 gm and 12mm in diameter.

The later type of the so-called '3 Swami' pagoda shows the figures three quarter length, as opposed to the full length figures seen on the early type. But on their persistent enquiry they accepted and revealed the presence of coins with them and ultimately handed over them directly.