Farmer gets MSP money within 24 hours

Nellore: As part of the ongoing paddy procurement by the administration, Kantabattina Srihari Reddy of Sangam mandal has received Rs 1,25,280 within 24 hours of selling his yield to the government on Monday.

According to Joint Collector Karthik, the beneficiary on Monday sold 258 bags, each bag containing 70 kg BPT variety paddy at Pad-dy Procurement Centre in Sangam mandal.

Within 24 hours of selling the produce, the government has credited Rs 1,25,280 in the farmer’s account.

Srihari Reddy thanked the administration for providing MSP to his produce in a time bound manner.

It should be recalled that during his recent visit to Sangam mandal, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar assured the farmers that the government will provide MSP within 24 hours after selling the produce.