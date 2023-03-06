Farmers' associations demand govt support to procure paddy
Millers are as usual exploiting the farmers and there is no action from the officials to stop the manipulation practices
It has been 15 days since the harvesting began in the district this season. Initially, millers offer between Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 per putty over the support price fixed by the government, in addition to sugarless and BPT varieties, for the last two days. In this situation, millers from other states are attending and buying the paddy stocks.
Local millers have managed the millers of other states and they have come and purchased. Local millers now interacted with them and asked them to reduce the price by Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 and take an additional 100 kg from the farmers. As a result, the price has come down in the last two days and the previous situation prevailed.
The district authorities have announced that they will buy 1.60 lakh metric tonnes by starting 124 centres and get 140 mills ready, and the process hasn't started yet in many places. But there are not enough staff in Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Not even 70 per cent of EKYC registration hasn't been completed till now.
Earlier, the farmers face a lot of difficulties in selling the crop. Hence, the District Farmers Association appealed to the State government to allow the farmers to sell their produce as they like. "Paddy in the district has 17 per cent moisture and by showing the moisture percentage, millers have become accustomed to buying at a lower price than the support price by taking more around 100 kg of paddy from the farmers. Therefore, the government should relax the moisture percentage to 20 per cent and buy the entire stocks without reducing the price and the burden of additional quantity," demanded P Sriramulu, district president of the AP Rythu Sangham.