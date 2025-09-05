Farmers cautioned over excessive use of fertilizers

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi advised farmers against using excessive amounts of fertilizers, stating it can damage soil health and won’t necessarily increase crop yield. On Thursday, she inspected the fertilizer usage and supply situation at Ragolapalli and Annadevarapeta PAC societies in Tallapudi mandal.

Speaking to farmers, she suggested that they use fertilizers in a phased manner, keeping soil quality and crop area in mind. She warned that using more fertilizer than needed will not increase output and could lead to soil degradation, causing losses for farmers.

The Collector pointed out that the Annadevarapeta PAC Society used 65 metric tons of urea this season, which is more than in the previous season. In contrast, the usage at the Ragolapalli PAC Society remained almost the same in both seasons.

She reassured farmers that the government is allocating and supplying enough fertilizers for their crops on time. She also noted that there are no issues with urea supply and urged farmers not to worry unnecessarily.

The Collector mentioned that despite the financial burden on the government from urea supply, it is prioritising agriculture by providing farmers with the necessary fertilizers in a phased manner to match their cultivation needs.

The event was attended by District Agriculture Officer S Madhavarao, District Cooperative Officer M Venkataramana, other officials, staff, and members of the PAC Society.