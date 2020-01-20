Farmers continue protest in Amaravati

Amaravati: Farmers continued their protests in capital region villages demanding the government to continue Amaravati as the capital of the state on Sunday. In spite of police restrictions, villagers decided to continue the protests in view of Assembly session to be begin on Monday where fate of the capital is expected to be decided.



The villagers are alleging that the government is not listening to their voices and taking unilateral decisions. Representatives of various organisations visited Amaravati and expressed their solidarity with the agitating farmers. Some villagers climbed the MLA quarters, which are under construction and threatened to jump in protest against shifting of capital to Vizag.

Nearly 300 women from Mandadam, Thullur and other villages came to Vijayawada and offered special prayers at Durga temple. The women planned to visit the Durga temple few days ago. But the police denied permission. With the intervention of the High Court, the police let the women to visit Durga temple in Vijayawada and offer special prayers. On the other hand, the police are beefed up security since Sunday evening in view of the Assembly proceedings that will begin on Monday.