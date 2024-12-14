Farmers led by YSRCP leaders stage protest against graft

Tadepalli: The farmers led by YSR Congress leaders across the State staged protest demonstrations against corruption and in-justice on Friday.

Taking to X, the former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was a significant movement by the farmers to fight for their rights.

Farmers and party leaders denounced the fraudulent prac-tices of the NDA government led by Chandrababu Naidu and brought attention to the deep-rooted issues plaguing the agricultural sector.

Jagan expressed support to farmers and hailed YSRCP leaders who stood in solidarity with them.

Farmers took to the streets to question the government’s broken promises, failure to deliver on the much-touted ‘Super Six’ initiative, which included an annual investment assistance of Rs 20,000 for farmers.

He lambasted the State for dismantling the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), abandoning the e-crop system, and en-couraging a middleman-driven procurement process that has forced farmers to incur losses of Rs 300-400 per bag of grains.

The former chief minister strongly criticised the ruling par-ty for its attempts to block the submission of farmers’ de-mands to District Collectors, calling it a “demonic mentali-ty.”

Jagan further expressed outrage over the attack on jour-nalists who exposed these “undemocratic” practices, de-scribing it as yet another indication of Chandrababu Nai-du’s oppressive regime. He questioned the house arrest of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy.

The YSRCP leaders and activists have also staged protest demonstrations in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Ongole and other districts across the State.