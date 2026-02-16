Farmers, realtors seek action against threatening calls

Vijayawada: Farmers,real estate traders and local leaders from Nunna village in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district have urged TDP leadership to take stringent action against individuals who are allegedly misusing the name of Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao to intimidate residents and extort money.

According to local leaders, a person identified as Bethapudi Murali, along with a few associates from the village, has been making threatening phone calls to prominent farmers, real estate businessmen and other residents while claiming links to the MLA. The callers reportedly contacted victims even during late-night hours, causing fear and distress among families. It was also alleged that some individuals were demanding money from realtors in the name of facilitating development activities in the village.

On Sunday, a delegation led by senior advocate Tagaram Kiran Kumar, said to be a close associate of the MLA, along with prominent farmers including Bhimavarapu Ramakoti Reddy, Devagiri Ranga Reddy, Avuthu Siva Reddy, Dilli Venkateswara Rao, Bhumula Bala Sekhar Reddy, and Vuyyuru Rajashekhar, met Nunna TDP village president and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) president Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy and party general secretary Madu Sivarama Prasad. They submitted a petition seeking party-level action against those allegedly involved.

The delegation alleged that Murali and his associates had been misusing the MLA’s name for several days to threaten villagers and extort money. They also claimed that some individuals were approaching realtors, demanding funds in the name of village development while invoking the MLA’s name.

Following the formation of the Vijayawada West Bypass from China Avutapalli to Kaza, real estate activity has been growing rapidly in Nunna. A detailed discussion on recent incidents, including repeated late-night intimidation calls, was held at the residence of Srinivas Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said it was unfortunate that certain individuals were acting in a manner that could tarnish the reputation of the MLA. He clarified that Yarlagadda Venkata Rao had no connection whatsoever with Murali or his activities and that some elements were misusing his name for personal gain.

The leaders demanded immediate action against Murali and his associates to prevent further harassment of villagers and to maintain law and order in the area. They also appealed to the district leadership of the Telugu Desam Party to intervene and ensure strict measures against those responsible.