IBM Expands Entry-Level Hiring Even as AI Reshapes Work

As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries, fears about disappearing jobs—especially for fresh graduates—are intensifying. Automation has already begun to alter the employment landscape, with routine tasks increasingly handled by machines. Yet, in a move that challenges prevailing anxieties, IBM has announced plans to significantly expand its entry-level hiring in 2026.

According to a famous publication report, International Business Machines Corp. is preparing to triple its entry-level recruitment in the United States this year. While the company has not disclosed exact hiring numbers, it has confirmed that the expansion will span multiple departments. Notably, these new roles include positions many assume AI systems are already capable of performing.

“And yes, it’s for all these jobs that we’re being told AI can do,” said IBM’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Nickle LaMoreaux, during Charter’s Leading With AI Summit in New York.

IBM’s strategy is not about resisting automation but adapting to it. As AI tools become more capable, the company has overhauled job descriptions for early-career positions, particularly in software development. “The entry-level jobs that you had two to three years ago, AI can do most of them,” LaMoreaux noted.

Instead of eliminating such roles, IBM is redefining them. Junior software engineers are now expected to spend less time on repetitive coding assignments and more time collaborating with clients, understanding business problems, and managing AI-driven systems. Routine coding tasks can often be completed by advanced AI tools, freeing engineers to focus on strategic and interpersonal responsibilities that demand human insight.

This shift extends beyond technical teams. In departments such as human resources, entry-level employees are increasingly stepping in when automated systems require human oversight. Rather than answering every basic query manually, they monitor chatbot responses, correct inaccuracies, and provide personalized support where automation falls short.

IBM’s approach arrives at a time when the future of entry-level office jobs is under scrutiny. Last year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned that half of entry-level office roles could disappear by 2030. More recently, xAI chief Elon Musk suggested that coding might no longer be the primary responsibility of software engineers by 2026. Analysts have echoed similar concerns, pointing to a growing trend of companies considering AI as an alternative to hiring junior staff.

However, IBM’s leadership appears to be thinking long term. Company executives have indicated that reducing early-career hiring may offer short-term savings but could create a gap in the talent pipeline later. Without investing in young professionals today, businesses may struggle to develop experienced managers and leaders tomorrow.

The outlook is not limited to the United States. In India, hiring trends suggest continued demand for fresh talent. A report by staffing firm TeamLease projects that Indian companies could add between 10 and 12 million jobs in 2026, compared to 8–10 million fresh hires in 2025. Major firms across sectors—including EY, Godrej Consumer Products, Diageo, Tata Motors, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services—are reportedly strengthening campus recruitment and diversity initiatives.

As AI continues to reshape workplaces, IBM’s hiring expansion sends a clear message: entry-level roles are evolving, not vanishing. The challenge for fresh graduates may not be competing against AI, but learning how to work alongside it.