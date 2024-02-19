Farmers thanks Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

The farmers expressed their gratitude to Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for his prompt action and support in resolving their issue. They praised his commitment and dedication towards serving the community, especially the poor and marginalized farmers. They stated that his efforts have brought them much-needed relief and assistance in securing their rightful compensation.

Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, in turn, thanked the farmers for their trust and cooperation. He reiterated his commitment to continue working for the welfare and development of the people in his constituency. He assured them that he will always be available to address their concerns and strive to bring about positive change in their lives.

Overall, the event was a testament to the strong bond between the elected representative and the people he serves, showcasing the power of effective leadership and community engagement in driving positive outcomes for all stakeholders. The farmers left Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's residence with a sense of gratitude and satisfaction, knowing that their voices were heard and their concerns were addressed.





