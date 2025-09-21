Farmers to get guidance through SMSes

Vijayawada: Agriculture director S Dilli Rao on Saturday announced the launch of APAIMS 2.0, a technology-driven advisory system designed to provide farmers with timely and localized guidance. Developed with software support from Vassar Labs, the platform delivers real-time advisories via SMS, tailored to crop and regional requirements. Notably, these messages can be received even on basic feature phones, ensuring wider farmer access.

Field-level data — such as photos and reports from Village Rythu Seva Kendra staff, mandal agriculture officers, and the APPSS (Andhra Pradesh Pest Surveillance Survey System) app — will be analysed alongside historical agricultural records, rainfall and water data, pest and disease patterns, and current weather conditions. Using AI, the system then generates early alerts and practical solutions for farmers. Rao said the collective SMS advisory mechanism will empower farmers with scientific knowledge, improve pest and disease management, support informed decision-making, and boost productivity while reducing risks.

He added that the initiative reflects the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s vision of modernizing agriculture by adopting advanced technologies, raising awareness, and strengthening farmers across the State.