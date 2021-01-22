Farmers told to avail NABARD schemes: CGM P Behara

Kurnool: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chief General Manager (CGM) P Behara said that the farmers should cultivate crops depending upon the climatic conditions. Behara participated as a chief guest in a two-day workshop held on "Climatic Resilient Agriculture in rain fed areas" organised at Krishi Vignana Kendra (KVK) in Yaganti Palli on Thursday.



Addressing the gathering, Behara said that the farmers instead of cultivating routine crops and face loses due to natural vagaries, they should make advantage of the changes and plant crops accordingly.

He said the NABARD was implementing several schemes with regard to agriculture, water preserving and some other projects. He gave a brief introduction on the schemes being implemented by the NABARD.

Deputy General Manager (DGM) Rama Lakshmi said the schemes being implemented by the NABARD are for the wellbeing of the farmers. But the climatic conditions were affecting the farming sector a lot, she said and appealed to the farmers to update latest developments in cultivating the crops.

Assistant General Manager A Parthava urged the farmers to follow the climatic conditions and cultivate crops accordingly. Senior scientist and head of KVK Dhana Lakshmi elaborated about the programmes being taken up by the KVK and the National Climatic Friendly Agriculture Scheme. She said about the cultivating process, seed production, water tanks, and fodder for cattle, crop managements, water managements, small grains and millets. Later the CGM, DGM, AGM and other staff of KVK visited the exhibition of the farmers of Yaganti Palli. Around 35 selected farmers from Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool and the scientists of KVK, Ramanaiah, Sudhakar, Balaraju, Krishna Murthy, Lakshmi Priya, Nagarjuna Reddy and Adi Narayana participated.