Farmers told to embrace innovation, technology in agri

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar urged farmers to think innovatively and adopt modern technology in agriculture. He was speaking at the district-level launch event of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan organised by the Reddipalli Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at the Zilla Parishad High School in Deyyalakuntapalli and Venkatapuram villages under Bukkarayasamudram Mandal.

During the event, the Collector stated that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan was being formally launched. He noted that the Kharif season has begun, and under this campaign, scientists will directly interact with farmers to share insights on topics such as balanced fertilizer usage, application of appropriate agricultural technologies, mechanization, and other essential practices to enhance yields. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched this initiative across 700 districts with the involvement of over 2,000 scientific teams. The aim is to share information about innovative technologies and government schemes, collect farmer feedback, and document innovations. The campaign will run until the first week of June, covering two villages per day.

Vinod Kumar mentioned that earlier, the agriculture and allied departments including horticulture, AP Seeds, and others conducted meetings on the Kharif action plan. He observed that early rains have arrived this year, with more expected in the first week of June, which is beneficial for groundwater levels. However, he cautioned that excessive rainfall in rainfed areas could lead to crop loss if not planned carefully. He urged farmers to plan their crop cultivation wisely and adopt innovative practices. Scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra will be visiting villages to educate farmers on best practices for the Kharif 2025 season.

On this occasion, Dr. Vinod Kumar unveiled the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan and Kisan Sarathi pamphlets. He also distributed soil health cards to farmers. District Agriculture Officer: Uma Maheswaramma, KVK Chief Scientist & Head: SN Maheshwari, KVK Principal Scientist Dr Rajanna, Dr Shashikala and others present.