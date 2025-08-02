Farmers told to ensure bank accounts are active

Rajamahendravaram: Another major promise under the Super Six commitments of the Andhra Pradesh government has been fulfilled with the launch of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. The first instalment of financial support will be credited to the bank accounts of eligible farmers on Saturday, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

As part of the first phase, a sum of Rs 7,000 is being deposited into each eligible farmer’s account. Of this, Rs 5,000 is contributed by the state government, while Rs 2,000 is from the Central government under the PM-Kisan Yojana, the minister clarified. The scheme is designed to provide a total benefit of 20,000 to each farmer in three instalments. Durgesh stated that following the Chief Minister’s directive, inaugural events are being held at Rythu Seva Kendras (Farmers’ Service Centres) across the state to mark the release of funds.

Fulfilling this commitment to farmers reflects the government’s dedication to public welfare and its ability to uphold the trust of the people, he added. Farmers were also advised to ensure their bank accounts are active.

For those eligible farmers who may not have received the credited amount yet, the minister urged them not to panic. He advised them to contact the helpline number 155251 or the WhatsApp Governance number 9552300003 for assistance. They may also approach their local Rythu Seva Kendras for support.