Farmers told to focus on improving yields

Nandyal: Farmers should adopt scientific methods and follow the advice of agricultural experts to enhance crop yields and reduce input costs, stated district Collector G Raja Kumari. She was speaking on the occasion of Eruvaka Purnima, celebrated at Agricultural Research Centre on the Collectorate premises on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector emphasised the importance of utilising expert guidance to ensure better productivity and profitability. She noted that Nandyal district is blessed with fertile soil and adequate water resources, which, when effectively utilised, can lead to a significant reduction in input costs and an increase in yields. Citing the forecast of good monsoon rains in the coming days, she highlighted that healthy soil and timely farming practices will help farmers reap higher incomes. “The prosperity of farmers contributes directly to the progress of the district, the state, and the nation,” she remarked.

The Collector assured that the State government and district administration are fully prepared to support farmers with all necessary assistance. She urged farmers to avoid leaving their lands fallow and instead cultivate at least one type of crop every season. She also encouraged promotion of millets and other hardy crops such as korra (foxtail millet), ragi (finger millet), and soybean, which are not only nutritious but also economically viable. Additionally, she called for a greater focus on natural farming practices, emphasising the need to reduce the overuse of chemical pesticides and water.

Raja Kumari concluded by stating that the wellbeing of farmer families is crucial, and efforts must be made to ensure they live happy and prosperous lives. District Agriculture Officer Murali Krishna, agricultural staff, and several farmers from the region were present.