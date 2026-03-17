Farmers told to use modern methods for profits

Puttaparthi: District Collector Shyam Prasad emphasised that adoption of modern farming techniques and scientific practices is essential to make agriculture profitable. He was speaking at Rythanna Meekosam programme held at Bidupalli village in Puttaparthi mandal on Monday.

The programme was attended by MLA Sindhura Reddy and former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, along with agriculture department officials and local farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Shyam Prasad advised farmers to practice natural farming and efficient water management, making the best use of available water resources. He also suggested cultivating crops that have strong market demand to ensure better income. The Collector said that plans are being prepared to encourage every farmer in the district to adopt natural farming during the upcoming Kharif season.

He further stated that the use of drones and modern agricultural machinery can significantly reduce cultivation costs and help farmers complete farm operations on time.

MLA Sindhura Reddy said the government remains committed to supporting farmers and noted that Rs 20,000 has been deposited into the accounts of about 2.6 lakh farmers in the district under a government scheme.

District Agriculture Officer Krishnaiah, Horticulture Officer Chandrasekhar, Micro Irrigation Officer Sudarshan, Agriculture Officer Nataraj, Horticulture Officer Naveen, and farmers from Bidupalli village participated in the programme.