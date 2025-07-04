Farmers urged to cultivate profit-making crops

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu said farmers may double their income in the agriculture sector by utilising the schemes provided by the government.

He advised farmers to cultivate crops that give high profits with low investment. Through micro-irrigation equipment provided on subsidy and the usage of fertilizers, water can be optimised. T

his way, every inch of land is effectively covered. He instructed officials to achieve the target of distributing micro-irrigation equipment for 10,000 acres in the district during this financial year.

He inspected horticultural farms in Narasaraopet and Rompicherla mandals on Thursday. In Annavaram village of Rompicherla mandal, he examined the drip irrigation system in Lingayya Chowdary’s guava orchard. The farmer mentioned that with the installation of flow meters by the groundwater department, it is now possible to monitor the exact amount of water being used in the fields.

In Ikkurthi village of Narasaraopet mandal, he inspected brinjal and rose cultivation in the farm of Poturaju Sivayya. The farmer explained that growing two or three types of crops provides better financial stability. The collector appreciated Sivayya for installing solar panels on his house under the Surya Ghar Scheme.

Later, he inspected the Anganwadi centre at Ikkurthi village, checking the quality of eggs and milk. He instructed staff to provide children with nutritious meals as per the menu.

District micro-irrigation officer Anjaneyulu, horticulture officer Venkata Rao and others participated.