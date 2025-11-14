Farmers urged to harvest ripe paddy only

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna district collector DK Balaji appealed to farmers not to harvest paddy before it is fully ripe and to make good use of the grain purchase centres set up across the district. He stressed that farmers should ensure their paddy is properly dried and brought to the centres with a moisture content of 17% as per government norms. He warned that unripe or high-moisture paddy would not be accepted at purchase centres. The collector toured several villages of Gudur and Pedana mandals in the Krishna district on Thursday, inspecting grain purchase centres, moisture-testing equipment, and storage facilities. Farmers expressed satisfaction, noting that unlike previous years, this season’s procurement arrangements were smooth and timely. The collector also inspected the damaged Elakurr dirt canal bridge at Kankatava and assured farmers that necessary action would be taken.

At the Sri Krishna Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, he reviewed stock levels and payment details. Officials reported that 742 quintals of paddy had been procured from 15 farmers, with Rs 17 lakh already disbursed. Speaking to media, the collector said there were adequate stocks of quality gunny bags and transport vehicles.

He reiterated his appeal for farmers to harvest only mature paddy and take advantage of the Rythu Seva Kendras for hassle-free grain procurement.

Officials, including District Agriculture Officer N Padmavati, Civil Supplies Corporation District Manager Sivaram Prasad, and Gudur Tehsildar Rajyalakshmi, accompanied the Collector during the inspection.