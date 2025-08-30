Fee concessions demanded for locals in pvt universities

Guntur: Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the State government to mandate that private universities in the capital region provide fees and other concessions to local students from Amaravati and CRDA area. The party stressed that the benefits of land allocation at subsidised rates should reach the public, not just private educational institutions.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday at party district office here, State committee member Ch Baburao criticised the government’s decision to allocate an additional 100 acres to both VIT and SRM universities through GO No 166 on August 25. He noted that these universities had already received 100 acres each in 2016. According to Baburao, the land being allotted, valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crore, is being given to these universities for a nominal fee. While the government will receive about Rs 500 crore in total from the two phases of allocation, it is effectively providing a subsidy of over Rs 9,500 crore to these institutions.

TheCPM leader demanded that the universities provide fee concessions to students from local farming families, labourers, and the economically weaker sections within the CRDA’s 56 mandals. He also emphasised that the government has a responsibility to ensure that concessions for merit and socially backward students are implemented at these institutions.

CPM district secretary Y Netaji and other members, including Pasam Rama Rao, K Nalinikanth, N Bhavannarayana, Emani Apparao, and M Ravi were also present.