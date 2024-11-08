Female Aghori’s self-immolation bid causes uproar in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: A chaotic scene unfolded at the revered Srikalahasti temple on Thursday, when a female Aghori Naga Sadhu attempted to self-immolate, sparking widespread public outcry and concern. The incident began when the Aghori, who had been on a pilgrimage through prominent Shaivite temples, arrived at Srikalahasti to offer her prayers.

Upon her arrival, temple security staff requested that she dress in attire compliant with the temple’s guidelines. However, the Sadhu, adhering to Aghori customs, sought entry without clothing, explaining her preference to worship Lord Shiva in a traditional manner unique to her spiritual path. This led to a brief but intense exchange with temple staff, who stood firm on their requirement.

As the situation grew tense, temple authorities notified the local police, who promptly arrived to manage the situation. In a sudden and alarming turn, the Aghori, visibly distressed by the confrontation, retrieved a petrol can from her vehicle, doused herself in fuel and attempted to ignite herself. The startling act caused panic among temple-goers and bystanders.

Quick-thinking police and temple staff swiftly intervened, pouring water on her to prevent the immolation. Female police officers and local women helped calm her and eventually persuaded her to cover herself with a garment. She was subsequently escorted to a nearby hospital for assessment.

Temple security staff clarified that their response was purely procedural, aimed at maintaining the decorum expected of all devotees. They stressed that they did not oppose her visit but were upholding the temple’s dress code policy. However, the Aghori countered these claims, alleging disrespectful treatment by staff and stating that she had complied with similar guidelines at other temples without issue.