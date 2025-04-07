Fervour, grandeur mark Sitarama Kalyanam at Ramatheertham temple

Ramateertham ( Vizianagaram): The Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam was celebrated with grandeur at the Sitarama Swamy temple in Ramatheertham, Nellimarla mandal, on Sunday. Thousands of devotees witnessed the divine wedding of Lord Sri Rama and Mata Sita. Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, accompanied by his wife, presented silk robes and pearl garlands to the deities with official honours.

Following tradition, hereditary temple trustee and former Union minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, along with his daughter, Vizianagaram MLA Adithi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, offered madhuparkams to the deities.

Continuing an age-old custom, silk robes from the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple were ceremoniously handed over by Simhachalam EO Subbarao and offered to the deities by minister Srinivas, Vizianagaram MP Kalishetty Appalanaidu, and their spouses.

Earlier, minister for women and child welfare and tribal welfare, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, visited the temple and offered special prayers to the presiding deities.

The celestial wedding was conducted traditionally and spiritually under the guidance of chief priests Sai Ramacharyulu and Kiran Kumar, with rituals led by Hayagrivacharyulu and other Vedic scholars. Thousands of devotees from neighboring districts, including Srikakulam, Odisha, and Visakhapatnam, attended the programme and offered special prayers.

Temple authorities provided basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets to the visiting pilgrims. The RTC operated special buses, and the police made additional efforts to manage the large crowd and prevent any untoward incidents.