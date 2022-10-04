Fervour marks at Tirumala amid Rathotsavam as part of Brahmotsavams

As part of eighth day of Tirumala Annual Brahmotsavams on Tuesday, Rathotsavam was held in honour of Malayappa Swamy in a grand manner. A large number of devotees participated and pulled the chariot of deity and chanted 'Govinda Govinda...' on the streets of the temple.



Peddajeyarswamy, Chinnajeyarswamy, State Minister Shri Venugopala Krishna, TTD Chairman Y.V.Subba Reddy couple, EO AV.Dharma Reddy couple and board members participated in the Rathotsavam.

Meanwhile, on the eighth day on Tuesday, the presiding deity will be riding on a Ashwa Vahanam at 7 PM. It is learned that the Vahana services end at night and brahmotsavams will conclude with Chakrasnanam on Wednesday.

The golden chariot is built at a height of 32 feet and weighs 30 tons. It is made of 74 kg gold and rubbed over 18 inch thick copper. TTD has spent Rs.30 crores for making the chariot.

Meanwhile, Lord Venkateswara rode on Chandra Prabha Vahanam on Monday night in the form of Sri Ramachandra and gave blessings to the devotees.