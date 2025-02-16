Festive atmosphere prevails in Kandukur for CM’s visit

Nellore: A festive atmosphere prevailed in Kandukur as Nara Chandrababu Naidu made his first visit to the town on Saturday after assuming charge as Chief Minister in June last year.

People welcomed Chandrababu Naidu with placards displaying slogans like Thank You, CM Sir. Several youth working in the software industry attended the public meeting and shared their experiences with the Chief Minister, explaining how they secured jobs and earned income through the Work-from-Home system.

K. Yaswanth, a Cloud Engineer at a software company located in Cyber Towers—established by Chandrababu Naidu—expressed his gratitude, stating, “Chandrababu Naidu introduced IT before I was even born. Now, he is promoting AI.”

Another software engineer, Mounika, mentioned that she earns ₹50,000 per month through remote work. She urged the Chief Minister to establish a Skill Development Center (SDC) in Kandukur.

On this occasion, attendees praised the Chief Minister for his efforts in promoting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and creating awareness about this innovative field among the youth.

During the interaction, software employees appealed to the Chief Minister to take the initiative in establishing an SDC in Kandukur. They pointed out that many educated youth are forced to migrate to other professions due to a lack of proper employment opportunities in the drought-prone region.

Responding to their plea, the Chief Minister assured them that he would transform Kandukur into an industrial hub by attracting multinational companies. He added that once the Ramayapatnam Port is completed, numerous employment opportunities would arise for the unemployed youth in the constituency. Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao urged the Chief Minister to take steps to remerge Kandukur with Prakasam district, as people currently must travel 40 km to Nellore for administrative purposes.