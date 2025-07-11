Festive mood marks mega PTM across Tirupati, Chittoor districts

Tirupati / Chittoor: A grand Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) was held across government and model schools in Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Thursday in a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The mega event witnessed enthusiastic participation from parents, teachers, students, and officials, with several dignitaries attending as chief guests to underscore the significance of community involvement in education. District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly, and other public representatives graced various venues, sending a powerful message about the role of schools in shaping the future of society.

The day saw a series of engaging activities including photo exhibitions, cultural performances, tug of war, musical chairs, sapling plantations in mothers’ names, and community lunches. Holistic progress cards and green passports were distributed to parents, giving them a detailed insight into their children’s academic and extracurricular growth.

Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar attended the event at the AP Model School in Venkatagiri, while Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu participated in the celebrations at Rompicherla Model School.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collectors urged parents to be active participants in their children’s academic journey. “Parents should identify their children’s interests and encourage them to pursue growth in those areas.

They must take personal responsibility in their children’s development, academic discipline, and diet,” they said. The need to monitor children’s activities and reduce their exposure to mobile phones and social media was also highlighted.

Tirupati Collector explained on the government’s collaboration with IIT Madras under the Mission Shakti initiative to support academically weaker students.

“Tirupati district houses 14 national and State-level universities, yet only about 3 per cent of students at premier institutes like IISER are Telugu-speaking. Parents must work towards changing that,” he said.

Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the importance of discipline and perseverance in helping students overcome challenges. “Children in Andhra Pradesh have immense potential. To excel in competitive environments, they need focus, dedication and guidance,” he said.

Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna reminded parents that a student’s future begins from Class 10, a turning point in their lives. He warned of the dangers of substance abuse during the Intermediate stage and urged students to stay away from narcotics and distractions. At the end prizes were distributed to students and mothers who won in various competitions.