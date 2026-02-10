Field-level inspections key to identifying public issues

Kurnool: The Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath has stressed that regular field-level inspections by municipal officials and secretariat staff are essential for the timely identification and resolution of public grievances.

Speaking during an inspection tour of various localities in Nirmal Nagar, Ward No. 34, on Monday, the Commissioner reviewed civic conditions and interacted with officials on the ground.

Addressing the officials, Vishwanath instructed that lands earmarked for parks and green spaces must be protected from encroachment through effective coordination among concerned departments.

He also made it clear that drinking water pipelines should not pass through drainage channels under any circumstances, warning that strict measures must be taken to prevent water contamination. Such issues, he noted, come to light only through consistent field visits, and he directed officials to conduct daily morning inspections in residential areas. The Commissioner expressed displeasure over the poor condition of the drainage canal on the road opposite the Fourth Town Police Station.

He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to resolve sanitation-related problems and cautioned officials against irresponsible functioning, stating that accountability at all levels is crucial for maintaining civic standards.