Fill up vacant doctor, nurse posts in Srisailam PHC

Kurnool: Leaders of IFTU, CITU and Dalit Labour organisations on Thursday demanded the government to fill up vacant posts of doctors, nursing staff and others at the Srisailam government primary healthcare centre.

They also urged to take back the decision to shift the 104 ambulance service from the healthcare centre. With the demands, the leaders staged a protest on the hospital premises and later conducted a rasta roko at the ring park centre on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, IFTU district president Ashirvadam said the officials were planning to shift the 104 ambulance from the government PHC to some other place. If the ambulance is shifted, then the people of the surrounding places would face a lot of problems in case of any emergency. They urged the government to take back the decision to shift the ambulance from PHC to some other place.

CITU district member D Nagaraju said several nursing and other posts including doctors were lying vacant for a long time. Due to lack of doctors and nurses at the PHC, patients were not availing good treatment. He demanded the government to immediately fill up the vacant posts at the earliest so that people can use the hospital service.

If the government did not take back its decision to shift the ambulance, they have no other way except intensifying protests across the district, stated Nagaraju. The other leaders, A Benahar, Nagendra, Suesh, Deva Pal, David, Devaraj, Nagaraju, Appalakonda Shanmukham, Nagur Vali, Nallabothula Mallikarjuna, labour and people organization leaders were also participted. caption: The leaders of IFTU, CITU and others staged a protest in front of Sunnipenta Primary Health Care Center and road blockade at ring park center here at Sunnipenta on Thursday.