Film appreciation workshop organised
Vijayawada: Department of Visual Communication and Electronic Media of Andhra Loyola College organised a one-day workshop on film appreciation here on Saturday. Noted cinematographer in Tollywood Firoz Khan took part in the workshop. Referring to Director Christopher Nolan’s epic movie Oppenheimer which won the Oscar award, he said that the bomb explosion scene in the movie was created in the lab as there were no visual effects used in the movie.
The director of photography of the movie had chosen mid shots to showcase emotions of the actors effectively. The mid-shots are mostly preferable to present the emotions of the actors, he said. HoD of Visual Communication and Electronic Media Fr G Rayappa shared his insights on the importance of film appreciation. Vice-principal Fr Kiran , IQAC coordinator Dr PVS Sai Ram, Dr A Samuel Dayakar, head of Political Science also spoke at the workshop.
The film ‘Oppenheimer’ was screened for students along with the presence 5of guests.