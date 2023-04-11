Finish resurvey by May 10, Collector Sumeet Kumar tells officials

Paderu (ASR district): District Collector Sumeet Kumar directed the officials concerned to complete the re-survey targets on time by giving top priority to Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme.

On Monday, he conducted a videoconference from the Collectorate with the officials on the distribution of D form pattas, re-survey of land, and registration of Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) voters.

On this occasion, the Collector said that the revenue authorities should be prepared for the distribution of D form pattas to the farmers. He said that assignment committee proceedings have already been given, and the assignment committee meeting can be held at any time. Tahsildars will have to give answers to the questions asked by the assignment committee.

Collector Sumeet Kumar advised the tribal farmers to contact VROs and Tahsildars for D form pattas.

He said that only the tribal farmers should be given D form pattas and the lands should be identified accordingly. He said that if D Form Patta lands are registered in Web Land, there will be an opportunity to get farmer crop subsidies.

The subdivision should not be pending in the re-survey and the mutation should be completed by the 10th of May, he clarified.

In this videoconference, Joint Collector J Siva Srinivasu, Sub-Collector V Abhishek, District Revenue Officer P Ambedkar, Assistant Director of Land Survey Y Mohana Rao, Tahsildars of 22 mandals, surveyors and others participated.