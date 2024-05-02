Rattled over quota, BJP is after me: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the BJP leadership got rattled when he questioned the saffron party over its alleged conspiracy to abolish reservations. “Now that the reservation issue has become a national debate, the Centre has served notice on him,” said Reddy.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the CM said he would stand by what he had been saying and would not yield to threats of illegal cases. He alleged that the Union Home Ministry was directly involved in framing illegal cases against him following directive from those who are at helm of affairs in Delhi. “Our lady advocate met with harsh response from the police, when she approached the issue. But we shall give a befitting reply,” he said.

The CM said the Congress party is of the view that the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, were misleading and indulging in wrong interpretation of Muslim reservation in Telangana and Karnataka.

He said weaker sections were accommodated under BC (E) purely under the constitutional provisions. “Modiji is indulging in lies and this is the impact of Whatsapp University. He is no Satya Harishchandra,” said Revanth Reddy.

In 2019, he had made startling allegations against Manmohan Singh that the former PM was colluding with Pakistan to assassinate him. “That he took supari to kill him. There can’t be a bigger lie than this. BJP runs the University of lies, whose VC is Modi, while Amit Shah is the registrar,” he said.



“Time has come for the people to decide if they would vote for a change of constitution or continuation of it. Now debate on welfare and development has become irrelevant,” he explained. He said BJP was on its way not only to scrap the reservations of SCs, STs and BCs. It was part of the BJP’s long standing idea since the NDA first came to power under Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership.

Showing a Gazette copy, he said it clearly states that the then government wanted to review the constitution. “Here is the chronology of events. On February 22, 2000 the NDA government released a Gazette notification to review the constitution.

The NDA government had later constituted a commission led by Justice Venkatachaliah which submitted a report in 2002. The recommendations of which were not made public. “Now that the BJP government is aiming for an absolute majority, if it gets it will do away with reservations,” he said.