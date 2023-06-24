  • Menu
Fire breaks out at a shopping mall in Prakasam

A fire broke out at a Shopping Mall in Darshi town of Prakasam district reportedly due to an electric short circuit resulting in a loss of property worth Rs. 2 crore.

Upon receiving the information about the fire, the fire brigade along with the fire engines reach there and trying to douse the fire for more than an hour.

The clothes in the shopping mall got burnt due to fire accident to a tune of Rs. 2 crore.

