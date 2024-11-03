Fire Erupts in Lorry at Rajahmundry Petrol Station, Major Incident Averted

A fire broke out in a lorry at the Dewan Cheruvu petrol station near Rajahmundry, causing chaos among motorists and staff present at the site.

The incident occurred when a lorry, carrying a load of tiles from Gujarat and traveling back to Vijayawada, stopped at the petrol station for diesel fuel. Eyewitnesses reported that flames suddenly erupted from the cabin of the vehicle, prompting immediate panic as people fled the scene in fear.

Fortunately, the quick response of local firefighters prevented what could have been a major accident. Fire crews arrived promptly and managed to bring the blaze under control, ensuring the safety of those in the vicinity.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit in the lorry's electrical system. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the full extent of the damage and to assess safety measures at the petrol station.