Fire mishap claims a life

Vizianagaram: A fire mishap has claimed a life in Vepada mandal of Vizianagaram on mid night of Friday. S Nagamayya of Boddam village in Vepada mandal was sleeping in his house alone where as his wife Sanyasamma went to their daughter in some other village.
During night, he put out a campfire and slept and in the midnight his blanket mistakenly caught fire and the flames engulfed the house within few minutes.
Nagamayya, who was in deep sleep could not escape from the flames and smoke and he lost his life on his cot. Early in the morning locals found him dead and turned into ashes. Later, the police was informed and they rushed to the spot and registered a case.
