Fire near Govindaraja Swamy temple triggers panic

Tirupati: A major fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday on Sannidhi Street in Tirupati, near the revered Govindaraja Swamy Temple, sending panic through the area and resulting in substantial property loss. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit in one of the roadside shops, quickly spreading to adjacent structures.

The flames soon engulfed a canopy made of dried coconut fronds that had been installed to offer shade to pilgrims along the street. A portion of the canopy, which extended toward the temple complex, suffered partial damage. Thick clouds of smoke made firefighting operations more difficult.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters worked for nearly an hour to douse the flames. The fire had already spread significantly by the time it was detected, as the area is mainly lined with commercial shops and has few residential buildings, delaying an immediate response.

Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha visited the site to assess the situation, accompanied by Disaster Management and Fire Services Officer Srinivasa Rao.

The Mayor interacted with affected shopkeepers and underlined the importance of strict fire safety measures, especially in zones with high foot traffic and religious significance.

She directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the incident and instructed the fire department to conduct inspections in major commercial hubs across the city.

A city-wide audit of fire safety protocols has also been ordered, with a focus on densely populated and pilgrimage-centric areas.