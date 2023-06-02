‘First day, first show’ now from home

Visakhapatnam: It is an unfulfilled dream for those residing in remote villages to watch a cinema on the release date. But, not any longer.

Their dream came to reality as Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) launched its ‘first day, first show’ service for the viewers who can watch them from the comfort of their home.

By paying just Rs.99, people can watch the new movie with their loved ones at home within 24 hours of its release. With the film ‘Nireekshana’ getting streamlined through FiberNet, movie buffs cheer the entertainment platform offered by the triple-play service.

Many wait to get their favourite movies streamlined through Over The Top (OTT) platform. But this is the first time the ‘first day, first show’ service is made available through a cable network in the country.

Launching the maiden service in Andhra Pradesh, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentions that the APSFL has 9.5 lakh subscribers. “The target is to reach out to 50 lakh subscribers in a few months from now. Currently, the network is in 8,000 panchayats across the state.

Appreciating the move, president of Telugu Film Producers’ Council C Kalyan informs that such a platform will not come in the way of exhibitors and distributors. “Moreover, it will give a new lease of life to small budget movies,” he reasons. Another major advantage of the platform is that the technical team will upload the new releases without giving any scope for pirated content.