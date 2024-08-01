First ever CM meeting tomorrow in Madakasira sans fanfare

Madakasira (Sri Sathya Sai district) : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the house-to-house pension distribution programme in Gundumala village of Madakasira mandal on Thursday afternoon. This is his first maiden visit to the district after taking charge as the CM.

Briefing the reporters over the arrangements for the CM’s visit, here on Wednesday, district Collector TS Chethan said he also will interact with the villagers after pensions are distributed to the beneficiaries under NTR Bharosa scheme.

According to the Collector, CM Chandrababu Naidu will first visit Sri Sailam in Kurnool district, from there he would fly to Puttaparthi and he will reach Gundumala helipad by helicopter by 1.45 pm.He will have Lord’s darshan at Karriyamma temple in the village and visit Mulberry plantations and talk to farmers.

From 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm, the CM would interact with villagers and learn their problems after participating briefly in pensions disbursal to a few houses. Later, he will return to Puttaparthi Airport and from there to Vijayawada. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, who also reviewed arrangements for the CM’s visit, stated that unlike holding public meetings and mobilising people from other constituencies like in earlier days, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will shy away from all sorts of fanfare and attend to the business strictly. His meeting will be confined to the programmes in Gundumala village only. The CM’s meeting also is being arranged beside the temple vicinity in the heart of the village and will be a people centric meeting. This meeting will definitely be very helpful to the people as people would be given time to do most of the talking, he added.

Local MLA MSRaju, ex-MLC GTippeswamy, SP Ratna, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharath and others were present.