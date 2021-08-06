First flood warning issued at Prakasam barrage amid increased inflow from Pulichintala project

The Commissioner of Disaster Management has issued warnings not to attempt to cross ditches and canals in the lower reaches



The situation near Prakasam Barrage has become a threat as the Pulichintala project gate no 16 has broken and heavy floodwater entering into the Barrage. Authorities are releasing the inflow of 4 lakh 34 thousand cusecs of water from the project. While the Krishna river basin is under threat, the hinterland areas have been alerted. The Commissioner of Disaster Management has issued warnings not to attempt to cross ditches and canals in the lower reaches. Meanwhile, inflow increased from above to the Pulichintala project.

As the 16th gate of the project broke down, vigilant officials took steps to prevent pressure on the remaining gates. A total of 17 gates are being raised and water is being let down. On the other hand, the inflow from Sagar is reported to be at 1,84,000 cusecs while 5,11,000 cusecs of water are being discharged. Currently, as the water flow continues to the Pulichintala project from the top with 22 TMC of water, it has been difficult for the authorities in setting up a broken gate. However, the authorities have said that the situation would come into control in a day.

Earlier on Thursday, the crest gate no:16 of the Pulichintala project broken down in the wee hours of Thursday when the project officials tried to lift the crest gate, to release water below. As a result discharge of floodwater increased. The officials lifted 12 crest gates and released 1.6 lakh cusecs of floodwater from the reservoir. The minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav visited the Pulichintala Protect flood gates site and reviewed the situation.