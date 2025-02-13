First full Budget on Feb 28

Vijayawada : The state government is gearing up to present its first full budget on February 28 with a special focus on allocating adequate funds for the "Super Six" guarantees promised by the alliance partners led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who chaired a meeting with Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav and officials from the Finance department to review the budget preparations, emphasised the need to allocate necessary funds for key schemes such as Talliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, and free bus travel for women.

The government anticipates that the opposition YSRCP, which is still grappling with the election results, will raise concerns over these schemes. Sources believe that YSRCP, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is exposing its lack of governance understanding through its statements.

According to some ministers, Jagan, who has refrained from attending Assembly sessions, has been making baseless and illogical remarks.

He should attend the Assembly and speak based on facts, commented a Minister on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the NDA government had presented an interim budget of Rs 2.94 lakh crore in 2024. Sources indicate that an increase of approximately 10% is likely in the upcoming budget. However, the government is carefully evaluating all financial aspects, considering the poor fiscal situation and unprecedented debt inherited from the previous YSRCP administration.

Despite financial constraints, the state government remains committed to implementing all welfare schemes promised during the elections. It has already increased old-age pensions in its first month in office, allocating Rs 2,720 crore per month for pensions. Now, it is set to roll out the "Super Six" promises, a senior official confirmed.

The state government is also optimistic about receiving special financial assistance from the 16th Finance Commission, as requested by the Chief Minister.

Naidu has reportedly made it clear that from the 2025-26 financial year, the government, despite financial challenges, will strive to balance both development and welfare initiatives.