First Omicron case reported in Konaseema

For the first time the Omicron new variant case has been registered in Konaseema of East Godavari district on Friday. A 39 years old woman got Omicron positive, after arriving from Kuwait. She belongs to Pedapalem, Nedunuru village in Ainavilli Mandal of Amalapuram in East Godavari district. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. KVS Gowreswar Rao told "The Hans India" the women landed at Gannavaram Airport on December 20 and reached Pedapalem, Nedunuru village of Ainavilli Mandal of Amalapuram by car.

In the RTPCR test conducted on reaching Gannavaram on December 20, she was tested positive for Covid -19. He said that the sample was sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad for genome sequencing.

He said that the reports came out on Friday and tested Omicron positive. And she is kept in home isolation. He said that her primary contacts tested Covid –negative. He said that the health assistants are monitoring the situation.

Amalapuram RDO Vasanta Rayudu told "The Hans India" soon after the case of Omicron has been registered the medical authorities have plunged into action of taking necessary protective steps for curbing to protect the people from getting affected by Omicron in further cases.