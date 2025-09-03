First training squadron arrives at Port Victoria, Seychelles

Visakhapatnam: Building 'bridges of friendship’, while training young minds, the ships of the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy, comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, and CGS Sarathi, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles.

The arrival at port on September 1 was marked with a ceremonial welcome by the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF) band, emphasising strong maritime ties between the two nations.

The Indian Navy’s ceremonial Guard and Band were paraded onboard 1TS with equal solidarity. 1TS is presently on long-range training deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region.

During the visit, senior officer 1TS Capt Tijo K Joseph is scheduled to call on important dignitaries in the Ministry of Seychelles Government, senior officers of SDF and Indian High Commission. Professional exchanges, cross deck visits, and training interactions with SDF personnel are planned during the port call.

As part of cultural exchanges and community engagement, yoga sessions, naval band performance, sports fixtures, and social outreach programmes are scheduled.

The deployment of 1TS to Seychelles is the third port call of Indian Navy ships to Seychelles in 2025. This highlights the Indian Navy’s robust bilateral engagement and maritime partnership aligned with the broader vision of MAHASAGAR in IOR.