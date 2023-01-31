Fish Andhra vehicles inaugurated

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao informed that mobile fish outlets will be inaugurated in the district for selling marine products, fish and prawns that are raised by fishermen in the district. He said both State and Central governments are extending support to fishermen and their associations for the sale of marine products that are available plenty in the sea and fish and prawn raised in tanks.

On Monday, the Collector inaugurated three mobile three-wheeler vehicles and four four-wheeler container lorries at the Collectorate here. He said these vehicles named as Fish Andhra mobile vehicles will be useful to sell the ready to eat fish, prawn, crab and other sea products. These vehicles were sanctioned to help fishermen and their associations to develop financially by selling fish, prawns and sea products.

Dilli Rao said each three-wheeler mobile vehicle costs Rs 4.62 lakh and four-wheeler mini container costs Rs 13.29 lakh. He said initially 3 three-wheeler vehicles and four container lorries will be handed over to fishermen. The beneficiaries were selected based on verification and submission of applications. Fishermen can directly go to the markets in cities and towns with these vehicles, sanctioned on subsidy process. These vehicles contain ice boxes and weighing machines. He said based on the usage of these vehicles, more beneficiaries will be selected for sanctioning of mobile vehicles. He appealed to fishermen to make use of these vehicles and get appreciation from the consumers.

Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Deputy Mayor A Sailaja Reddy, Fisheries Department Deputy Director A Naga Raja and others attended the inauguration of vehicles.