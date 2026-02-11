Fish prices slump, rising costs worry aqua farmers

Rajamahendravaram: Aquaculture farmers in West Godavari district are in distress due to a sudden decline in fish prices, particularly for rohu, also known as Thella Chepa. Farmers said the price of rohu, which was Rs 122 per kg, dropped sharply to Rs 114 three days ago, causing serious concern across the aquaculture sector.

West Godavari district has fish cultivation spread over nearly two lakh acres. On average, around 650 lorry loads of fish are exported daily from the district to other states. However, due to the sudden price drop, exports have come down to about 350 lorries over the past two days, farmers said. They attributed the decline to reduced demand from states such as Assam and West Bengal.

Adding to their woes, farmers complained about the steady rise in fish feed prices. Aquaculture farmer Venkateswara Rao said that earlier, 10 tonnes of DOB rice bran feed cost Rs 1.50 lakh, but over the past month, the price has increased by Rs 30,000 and is now Rs 1.80 lakh.

He also pointed out that pond lease rates have crossed Rs 1 lakh per acre, further increasing production costs.

Farmers said fish growth has been affected due to cold weather and foggy conditions over the past two months, resulting in reduced feed intake. With rising input costs and falling fish prices, many farmers said they are struggling to sustain operations. They warned that the continued decline in rohu prices is severely impacting the aquaculture sector in West Godavari.

Aquaculture farmer Manthena Subba Raju from Bhaskararaopeta urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure a minimum price of Rs 125 per kg for rohu. He also called for measures to improve fish exports to northeastern states and ensure remunerative prices. Farmers further demanded subsidies on fish feed prices to provide relief to the sector.