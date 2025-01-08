Live
Fitness test for police recruitment postponed to Jan 11
Visakhapatnam: As a part of Andhra Pradesh State Level Recruitment Board (APSLRB) police recruitment exercise, physical fitness tests were conducted at Armed Reserved Ground at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
As many as 254 male candidates attended for the selection process, while 194 candidates qualified for the written test. Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha supervised the recruitment process. He informed that the candidates who are scheduled to appear on January 8 for physical fitness tests have to attend on January 11 as per the schedule.
In view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam and Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations at temples, the examinations have been postponed to January 11.
As per the notification schedule, the Superintendent of Police said that physical fitness tests will be continued as usual for the rest of the dates except the one scheduled on January 8.