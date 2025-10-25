Five convicted in Chittoor double murder case; sentencing on October 27

Chittoor: Nearly a decade after the brutal daylight killings that shocked Chittoor, a special court on Friday delivered its verdict in the sensational 2015 double murder case of former Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband Katari Mohan, bringing a long and closely watched legal battle to a turning point.

The court found five accused (A1 to A5) guilty in the murder case and ordered that they be taken into judicial custody saying that the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 27. However, it acquitted the remaining 18 accused (A6 to A23), citing lack of sufficient evidence, and ruled that their bail bonds would remain in effect for six months. The verdict followed an exhaustive trial that stretched nearly ten years, during which 122 witnesses were examined.

The case dates back to November 17, 2015, when the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office became the scene of a horrific double murder. That morning, Anuradha, city’s first Mayor, was in her chamber when a group of assailants disguised in burkas stormed into the premises armed with guns and knives.

They opened fire at point-blank range, killing her instantly. Her husband, Katari Mohan, honorary president of municipal employees’ association, rushed to her chamber after hearing gunshots. As he tried to escape through council hall, he was chased and stabbed multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries later that evening while undergoing treatment at CMC Hospital in Vellore.

According to the charge sheet filed on February 18, 2016, the murders were allegedly plotted by S Chandrasekhar (alias Chintu) and Venkatachalapathi (alias Moolabagalu Venkatesh), who along with Jayaprakash Reddy, Manjunath, and Venkatesh, carried out the attack. Police said the motive behind the murders stemmed from property and financial disputes. A total of 23 individuals were charged for their roles in the crime, including aiding the killers, providing weapons, and sheltering the main accused.

The investigation and trial took several turns over the years. Some of the accused died during proceedings, while others were either jailed or released on bail. Among them, A21, who allegedly supplied weapons, passed away, and A22, Kasaram Ramesh, was discharged from the case.

Ahead of the verdict, police in Chittoor tightened security arrangements across district court complex and sensitive areas. Public entry into court premises was restricted, and heavy deployment was made around residences of the victims’ family, the judge, and the prosecution team.

Chittoor DSP T Sainath said that Section 30 of Police Act was invoked as a precaution and urged public to cooperate to ensure law and order.

Reacting to the judgment, Chittoor Urban Development Authority Chairperson Katari Hemalatha, daughter-in-law of the slain couple, said, “Justice has finally prevailed for my late in-laws. We hope that the sentencing on October 27 will reflect the seriousness of this crime.”