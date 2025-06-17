Five-day faculty development programme begins

Bhimavaram: Principal of SRKR Engineering College Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju stated here on Monday that before teaching new topics to students, teachers themselves should be trained in those subjects and be well-prepared.

A large number of faculty members from the Godavari districts attended a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Custom and Semi-Custom IC Design Using Cadence Tools,” organised jointly by the ECE Department of SRKR Engineering College, JNTU- Kakinada (Spoke Academy), and the NIT Warangal Electronics & ICT Academy with support from the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. The programme runs from June 16 to 20.

Dr N Uday Kumar, Head of the ECE Department, presided over the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal explained that JNTU-K gives high priority to faculty training, and this offline training is more beneficial than online training, which is why it was organised.

He emphasised that renowned software experts from across the country would be sharing new technologies, and participants should make the most of this opportunity.

Dr N Uday Kumar mentioned that many faculty members are taking advantage of this opportunity given to SRKR Engineering College in the current academic year.

Sudhir Kumar Katta and Pulavarthi Rajendranath, Senior Application Engineers from NTuPle Technologies Private Limited, Bengaluru, will be imparting new technologies to the faculty.