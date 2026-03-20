Five-day open boxing championship begins

Bhimavaram: “Andhra Pradesh has the strength and spirit to emerge as a major hub for boxing in India. Platforms like this championship are essential to identify young talent and prepare them for international success,” said Dr Rakesh Mishra, National President of the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF), while addressing participants at the inauguration of the prestigious Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju Trophy 2026.

The five-day U-23 Men’s & Women’s Open Boxing Championship, being held from Thursday at SRKR Engineering College, Chinnamiram, Bhimavaram, has attracted participants from 28 states. The venue has turned into a vibrant sporting arena, buzzing with energy, enthusiasm, and competitive spirit. The competition features multiple sessions, covering weight categories ranging from 48 kg to 86 kg.

Rakesh Thakran, Secretary General of IABF, highlighted that the federation is taking significant steps to strengthen boxing infrastructure in the country. He noted that the International Boxing Association (IBA) 1-Star Referee & Judge Course is being conducted simultaneously from March 18 to 22, aimed at producing internationally competent referees and judges.

In a major boost to the programme, Rajcoomar, Special Examiner from Mauritius, is supervising the training and evaluation process, bringing global expertise to the championship. The championship is being efficiently organised under the leadership of Nishant Verma, president of the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association, whose efforts have ensured top-class arrangements.