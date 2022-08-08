Five dead as car hits lorry at Amaravati-Anantapur National Highway

A fatal road accident took place in Prakasam district in the early hours of today where a car collided with a lorry while going to divine darshan leaving five people die on the spot. The incident took place on the Amaravati-Anantapur National Highway near Kambham. The police identified all the deceased as belonging to Palanadu district.



According to police details, five family members from Sirigiripadu of Veldurthi mandal of Palanadu district left for Tirupati divine darshan. On the Amaravati-Anantapur National Highway, the car collided with the lorry in front just as it was approaching Kambham. In the accident, the car was crushed and five people who were traveling died on the spot. On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the nearby government hospital for post-mortem.



Police have identified the five persons who died in the accident as Jolakanti Nagireddy (24), Palle Anantamma (50), Bhumi Reddy Guramma (70), Chilakala Pedda Animireddy (75) and Chilakala Adilakshmamma (70) as belonging to the same family. Three of them are sisters, one is a brother-in-law and the other is a grandson.