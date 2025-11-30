Five die due to head-on SUV-car collision in Kurnool

Kurnool: Five persons died when a Fortune SUV and Martuti Swift Dzire car collided head on near Kotekal curve in Yemmiganur mandal on Saturday morning. The impact was so severe that the Swift vehicle was completely crushed, resulting in instantaneous death of passengers.

According to information, all five occupants of the Swift Dzire died on the spot, while two persons travelling in the Fortuner sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as residents of Chikkahosahalli in Kolar district, Karnataka:Venkatesh (76), Meenakshi (32), Satish (34), Banit (5) and Rutwik (4).

Seven members of a family from Chikkahosahalli were travelling in Swift to Mantralayam when the collision took place. The two critically injured persons have been shifted to Adoni Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Fortuner, which was travelling towards Adoni, was allegedly moving at high speed before it hit the Swift car coming from the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, the region has been witnessing a series of fatal road accidents in the recent past. After the recent bus crash in Kurnool district, road mishaps have continued to occur frequently, sparking concern among commuters. Police have appealed to motorists to maintain speed discipline, follow traffic rules, and drive cautiously, especially on dangerous curves, to prevent further loss of lives.